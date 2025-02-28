Western Cape cop found guilty of murder after shooting at children's party

A police officer based in the Western Cape has been found guilty of murder after fatally shooting his wife's sister and injuring nine others during a children's party at his residence.

The harrowing incident occurred on October 28, 2018.

According to Lizzy Suping, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Constable Bonani Nkonzo returned to his residence during a celebratory gathering and quickly became involved in a domestic dispute with his wife.

In a fit of rage, he produced his service firearm and began shooting indiscriminately as he moved from room to room.

“He started shooting randomly while walking into each room. He fatally shot his wife's sister and injured nine others, including a minor child who was just nine years old at the time," said Suping

The chaos culminated with Nkonzo's wife being shot in the head, although she remarkably survived the attack.

The shooting prompted immediate action, and Ipid was notified of the incident shortly thereafter.

Police arrested Nkonzo the same day, paving the way for a thorough investigation into the horrifying occurrences at the party.

He faced multiple charges, including one count of murder and nine counts of attempted murder.

Following a careful examination of the evidence and witness testimonies, he was found guilty on all counts.

He will be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on March 5, 2025.

