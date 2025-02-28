South African man arrested for attempting to smuggle R419,000 into Eswatini

A South African was arrested trying to illegally enter Eswatini with over R400,000 in a plastic bag. File Photo

A South African man was arrested after he allegedly tried to illegally enter Eswatini with over R419,000 loaded in a plastic bag.

The man, Khayalethu Cable Majola, was in South Africa when he allegedly attempted to illegally cross the Eswatini border, where Mpumalanga police found him in possession of the money.

"When arrested, Majola failed to explain the source of the money and could not give a clear explanation of why he did not declare the money at customs," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

Nkosi said Majola was arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property and corruption after he allegedly tried to pay gratification to officials to secure his freedom.

"The recovered money was seized for further investigation. He was released from custody after he was granted bail by the court. The case docket was referred to the Hawks' Nelspruit based Priority Crime Specialised Investigation for further investigation," said Nkosi.

Nkosi said the investigation team applied for the preservation order, which was granted by the Division of the High Court, Mbombela.

Nkosi said the money was subsequently forfeited to the State.

"We commend the members who intercepted the suspect and acted honestly by not accepting gratification. The preservation order and subsequent forfeiture sends a clear message to criminals that crime does not pay," said the Mpumalanga Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Nico Gerber.

