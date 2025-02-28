Hawks nail corrupt ex-cops in R5.6 million cash-in-transit heist after four-year hunt

Another cash-in-transit where three security officers were treated for various injuries at the scene. | ALS Paramedics

Two former police officers and their accomplice have finally been brought to justice after a four-year manhunt for their roles in a R5.6 million cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga.

Bonginkosi Thokozane Jele, 38, stood before the Vaalbank Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, February 27, alongside his co-accused, ex-police Constable Zachariah Makgaolane Magoba, 41, and Sergeant George Nape Phahla, 41.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the trio allegedly conspired and robbed a total amount of R5.6 million from a vehicle transporting money in Senotlelo, Vaalbank during February 2021.

The elaborate heist saw Phahla, who was still a serving officer at the time, allegedly use a state vehicle to transport firearms for the robbery.

These weapons were then handed over to Magoba, who played a key role in executing the plan.

Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, based in Middelburg, took over the case and methodically pieced together the suspects' trail.

Their persistence paid off when they traced and arrested Magoba and Phahla.

"Two vehicles believed to have been used during the robbery were recovered. One of the vehicles was found in Magoba's grandmother's residence while the second vehicle was found hidden in the bushes close to Magoba's grandmother's residence," said Nkosi.

A large sum of cash, believed to be Magoba’s share of the loot, was also recovered.

The last piece of the puzzle fell into place when Jele was tracked down in Kanyamazane. Authorities discovered furniture he had allegedly purchased with his share of the stolen money.

His arrest brought the case full circle, but the legal battle was just beginning.

Phahla’s case was not enrolled, while Magoba and Jele were denied bail.

In December 2024, the courts reissued warrants for all three men, leading to Magoba’s arrest in Siyabuswa and Phahla’s at his workplace, the very police station in Vaalbank where he once served.

On February 26, Jele was rearrested at Nelspruit Correctional Centre for his involvement in yet another cash-in-transit robbery.

"He joined his co-accused in court on February 27, 2025, where he abandoned his bail application," said Nkosi.

Provincial head of the Hawks Major General Nico Gerber emphasised the significance of the arrests.

"Cases involving cash-in-transit are a serious concern. Such incidents affect the economy of the country and place the lives of citizens and security officials at risk," said Gerber.

"The investigation teams' professionalism ensured the successful investigation and appearance of suspects in court. Their commitment sends a clear message to criminals that we will hunt them down, no matter how long it takes."

IOL NEWS

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.