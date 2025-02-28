Ghost Children Scam: Four women sentenced in R61,000 Sassa grant fraud case

The four women colluded with two health workers to falsify birth certicates.

Four women have been sentenced for defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) by claiming grants for children that did not exist.

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the women were sentenced to five years of imprisonment each, which are suspended for five years dependent on them not being found guilty of fraudulent activities during the period.

The Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crime Court handed down the sentence.

"The convicts, Nonhlanhla Madalane, 36, Tswarelo Masuku, 32, Nelile Shiba, 29, and Prudence Nkosi, 31 colluded with two unknown health workers and received fraudulent proof of children's birth," said Nkosi.

They would proceed to register the 'ghost children' with the Department of Home Affairs and obtain fraudulent birth certificates. Subsequently, they all utilised the birth certificates to access child support grant from Sassa.

"An anonymous whistle-blower reported the criminal activities to the Public Service Commission," added Nkosi.

The commission sent the complainant to the province. The case was then sent to the Hawks Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation. The inquiry indicated that the fraudulent actions began in 2012 and were last detected in 2023.

The women were detained and then freed on bail in May 2023. They made multiple court appearances before being each sentenced to five years in jail. They were also compelled to repay the funds lost by Sassa in installments.

"Madalane was ordered to pay back R20,330, Masuku, to pay back R20,238, both Shiba and Nkosi, to pay back R10,344," said Nkosi.

Major General Nico Gerber, the Mpumalanga Provincial Head of the Hawks, praised the team for presenting a strong case in court. Gerber said that crime does not pay, and the criminals must now repay the money. State grants are intended for the poor and needy, not for fraudsters seeking to advance their own selfish interests.

IOL

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.