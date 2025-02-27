Trio arrested after armed robbery in Letsitele

A trio was arrested after attempting to sell a stolen phone linked to an armed robbery.

Three men suspected of an armed robbery in Letsitele in Limpopo are behind bars after a police operation led to their arrest.

Their downfall came when one of them tried to sell a stolen mobile phone, leading officers straight to them.

The incident happened on the night of Saturday, February 22, when 21-year-old woman was walking through Msiphana village, said Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng.

"It is reported that a female victim was walking along the street when she was approached by a white Toyota Quantum minibus without a registration number with three male occupants.

"Unexpectedly, the victim was pointed with a firearm and robbed of a cellphone valued at R3,500 and the trio drove off from the scene at high speed afterward. The matter was reported to the police who started with a manhunt of the unknown suspects," said Thakeng.

On Tuesday, February 25, at around 5pm, officers received information about a man trying to sell a phone matching the one stolen in Letsitele. They tracked him to Bridgeway village, where he was found in possession of the stolen device.

He was arrested on the spot. The operation continued, leading to the arrest of two more suspects. The three aged between 17 and 25, are now in custody and will soon appear before the Ritavi Magistrate's Court on charges of armed robbery.

Police investigations are ongoing.

