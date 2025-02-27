North West fraudster gets 10-year sentence for R542,000 VW Kombi financing scam

A 25-year-old fraudster has been jailed for 10 years.

An attempt to outsmart the system has landed a 25-year-old Klerksdorp man in prison after he used fraudulent documents to secure vehicle financing for a Volkswagen Kombi but never paid a cent in instalments.

Thabang Calvin Ndlovu appeared before the Klerksdorp Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday, February 26, where he was sentenced to 10 years of direct imprisonment on charges of fraud.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse said that Ndlovu allegedly went to a car dealership in December 2021 in Klerksdorp to apply for financing of a Volkswagen kombi to the value of R542,000.

However, the application was built on deception, as he had submitted fraudulent documents to secure bank approval.

"He subsequently received a vehicle which he never made any payment for since its purchase," said Malwetse

The bank suffered R542,000 loss, prompting an investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Klerksdorp.

After months of inquiry, the law caught up with Ndlovu, leading to his arrest in May 2023.

His legal troubles continued, with multiple court appearances before finally being sentenced.

The North West acting head for the Hawks, Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi and the Director of Public Prosecutions in the province praised the relentless efforts of the investigation and prosecution teams.

