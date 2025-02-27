E-hailing company Bolt distances itself from dangerous practice of people selling driver profiles

E-hailing giant bolt has responded to driver profile sales, condemning the practive. Image: Supplied

E-hailing company Bolt has been under fire after numerous individuals online have posted about selling or renting their driver profiles. According to the company, this is vehemently against their policies and work is being done to put an end to the sales. This dangerous practice includes those who have properly registered with Bolt handing over their verified profiles to individuals who may not have met the requirements to properly register with the company. After purchasing the profiles, they go on to pick up unwitting passengers who are none the wiser. "What the k*k? What do you mean Bolt profile for rent per week? Just out in the open on Facebook Marketplace, not even trying to hide it. This is why I'll never take a Bolt," said Cassidy Botha on Instagram.

In a country plagued by gender-based violence, robberies and even human trafficking, such acts put citizens at great risk. The dodgy sale or renting of profiles is often done through social media with people shamelessly advertising. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. To register as a Bolt driver in South Africa, applicants must show proper identity, a professional driving permit (PrDP), a clear criminal record, and proof of vehicle roadworthiness. The company also uses face recognition and automated fraud detection tools to guarantee that the individual registered is the one driving the vehicle. However, those selling the profiles seem to bypass these fail safes. "While we are aware of reports regarding the unauthorised sale of driver profiles, Bolt strictly prohibits this practice. We take these matters very seriously," Lerato Motsoeneng, the senior general manager for Bolt South Africa told IOL.

An individual advertising a Bolt profile on Facebook. Image: Screenshot