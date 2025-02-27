E-hailing company Bolt distances itself from dangerous practice of people selling driver profiles
DODGY DRIVERS
E-hailing giant bolt has responded to driver profile sales, condemning the practive.
E-hailing company Bolt has been under fire after numerous individuals online have posted about selling or renting their driver profiles.
According to the company, this is vehemently against their policies and work is being done to put an end to the sales.
This dangerous practice includes those who have properly registered with Bolt handing over their verified profiles to individuals who may not have met the requirements to properly register with the company.
After purchasing the profiles, they go on to pick up unwitting passengers who are none the wiser.
"What the k*k? What do you mean Bolt profile for rent per week? Just out in the open on Facebook Marketplace, not even trying to hide it. This is why I'll never take a Bolt," said Cassidy Botha on Instagram.
In a country plagued by gender-based violence, robberies and even human trafficking, such acts put citizens at great risk. The dodgy sale or renting of profiles is often done through social media with people shamelessly advertising.
To register as a Bolt driver in South Africa, applicants must show proper identity, a professional driving permit (PrDP), a clear criminal record, and proof of vehicle roadworthiness.
The company also uses face recognition and automated fraud detection tools to guarantee that the individual registered is the one driving the vehicle.
However, those selling the profiles seem to bypass these fail safes.
"While we are aware of reports regarding the unauthorised sale of driver profiles, Bolt strictly prohibits this practice. We take these matters very seriously," Lerato Motsoeneng, the senior general manager for Bolt South Africa told IOL.
An individual advertising a Bolt profile on Facebook.
Motsoeneng added that the sale or unauthorised transfer of driver profiles is illegal and violates Bolt's platform policies.
"Each driver is required to pass Bolt’s verification and onboarding process to operate legally. To combat this, Bolt employs strict security measures, including identity verification, background checks and constant driver selfie checks."
This may not be a recent issue, as in 2022, radio personality MoFlava posted on X, saying: "A bolt driver just called into my radio show #TheMorningFlava saying he’s using a fake profile on the platform as his actual profile is somehow blocked. He bought the fake profile for R400. He says bolt don’t train drivers and make it difficult to get a profile. Crazy sh*t."
However, Motsoeneng said that any driver that is found to be contravening Bolt's onboarding conditions will be removed from the platform.
"Bolt strongly condemns the sale of driver profiles. Such activities not only violate our platform policies but also compromise passenger safety. To safeguard our community, Bolt has implemented enhanced identity verification measures — such as Driver Selfie Check — to ensure that only the verified, registered driver is behind the wheel.
"The company remains committed to maintaining the integrity and safety of its platform by continuously enhancing security measures and enforcing strict compliance with its policies."
