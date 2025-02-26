Two-year investigation leads to arrest of top police watchdog official in wife's murder case

A senior IPID official has been arrested for the alleged premeditated murder of his wife, following a two-year investigation by SAPS in the Free State.

Police in the Free State have arrested a senior official from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for allegedly shooting and killing his wife during what police have called a "very strange domestic dispute".

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case that has been under investigation since 2022, demonstrating what authorities describe as their "commitment to justice and accountability".

The case dates back to November 20, 2022, when a firearm was discharged at a residence in Hillside View, Bloemfontein.

"It is alleged that the wife, Dineo Matlakeng, 50, was fatally wounded under questionable circumstances," said police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle.

Following a detailed preliminary investigation, law enforcement submitted an inquest docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

After a careful review of the evidence, the DPP issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest, leading to the formal charging of 55-year-old Kleinbooi Mote Matlakeng.

"The suspect handed himself over to the police and was formally charged," said Earle.

He appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, where the case was remanded until March 24. He was released on bail of R1,000.

The commissioner of the police in the Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended investigators for their diligence in handling the case.

"I appreciate the dedication and professionalism displayed by our investigators," she said.

"This court appearance demonstrates our unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served without fear or favour."

The investigation remains ongoing, with Free State police working closely with Ipid head office to determine internal processes related to the case.

IOL NEWS

