Police shoot-out claims lives of Limpopo's most wanted suspects

Two of Limpopo's most wanted suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with police. File Photo/SAPS

Two of Limpopo's most wanted suspects were shot and killed during a shoot-out with police after they were found hiding in the bushes next to the R555 regional road near Ga-Mampuru.

The pair, notorious for terrorising communities in Capricorn and Sekhukhune, met their end on Tuesday, after police acted on intelligence regarding their whereabouts.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspects were engaged by a specially assembled team comprising members of the Provincial Tracking Team, Provincial Investigations Unit, Polokwane Tactical Response Team, Masemola K9 Unit, Polokwane Air Wing, Lebowakgomo detectives, and the Lebowakgomo Task Team.

"When confronted, the suspects then shot at the police. They retaliated, and one of the suspects was fatally wounded, and found in possession of one pistol with ammunition. He is currently unidentified, at an estimated age of between 30 and 35," said Mashaba.

Meanwhile, the other suspect, estimated to be aged between 30 and 40, fled the initial confrontation but was pursued by police. He too was shot and killed after he fired upon the officers.

"The suspect was also found in possession of one R5 rifle with live ammunition, a 9mm pistol with live ammunition, and 12 cellphones, which are believed to be stolen,'' added Mashaba.

The suspect was identified as a fugitive who was on the run after he escaped from the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on March 17,2023. He was arrested for multiple charges of rape, housebreaking and house robbery.

Mashaba revealed the pair were linked to several heinous crimes, including the murder of a Limpopo Highway Patrol Sergeant, during which three rifles were stolen.

Together, they faced more than ten charges related to severe criminal activities, including murder, rape, house robbery, and kidnapping in various areas, including Lebowakgomo, Magatle, Sekhukhune, and Mankweng.

[email protected]

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.