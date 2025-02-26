North West woman sentenced to life for brutal murder of elderly victim

A woman from the North West is going to spend the rest of her life in prison for the murder of an elderly victim.

Bridgette Bojosi, 31, was sentenced for the brutal murder of Anna Mokowe, 65, who resided at Mokgalwaneng, Disake by the Mogwase Regional Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Manyoba said the murder was perpetrated on March 24, 2023. "The court heard that the victim's burnt body was found at a rubbish dump in the backyard covered with a carpet. She had a stab wound to her neck," said Manyoba.

Following an extensive investigation, police arrested Bojosi on March 25, 2023, and charged her with murder and undermining the administration of justice.

Bojosi was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. The acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, hails the successful conviction and sentencing.

He commended the work of the investigating police, prosecution, and other parties for obtaining the conviction, reaffirming the commitment of the police to hold those responsible for violent acts accountable under the law.

In a similar case, an 81-year-old woman died in January of 2025 after she was assaulted, allegedly by her son, at a small farm holding in Piketberg, in the Western Cape.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director, Billy Claasen, said: "According to reports, the 81-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by her 54-year-old son in the early hours of Sunday morning. She was taken to Piketberg Hospital under the pretence that she had suffered a sugar attack.

"It is further reported that the medical personnel at the hospital informed the Piketberg police that it was indeed an assault. Sadly, the victim passed away on Tuesday morning at Tygerberg Hospital. The son has been charged with murder."

IOL