Life sentence for man convicted of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter

A 52 year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The Groblersdal Regional Court delivered the sentence on Tuesday, February 25, bringing justice to case that had remained in the shadows for years.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the crime took place on October 30, 2019, when the man took the girl to a secluded house in the bush at Bloempoort Village, in Dennilton policing area.

"The suspect told the victim that they were going to live in that house from that day. The suspect tied the victim’s hands with a cable tie, and thereafter he raped her. He threatened to kill the victim and her mother, if she tells anyone about the incident," said Ledwaba.

The truth came to light in 2022 when the girl confided in someone about what had happened. Police were alerted and a case was opened.

Sergeant Thabitha Letladi from Goblersdal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit led the investigation, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.

The court found him guilty under Section 3 of Act 32 of 2007.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the sentence, calling it an important victory. She praised the work of the investigating team and everyone who helped bring the case to a close.

IOL News