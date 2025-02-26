Gauteng Health Department takes action against payroll fraud by freezing salaries of 66 employees

The Gauteng Department of Health has frozen the salaries of 66 employees after they could not be verified. File Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The Gauteng Department of Health has embarked on a transformative initiative in its fight against payroll fraud by freezing the salaries of 66 employees who failed to verify their employment status.

This bold action marks a significant move in the department's Ziveze (Reveal Yourself) campaign, launched in October 2024, designed to eradicate ghost workers from its payroll system amid growing concerns over wasteful expenditure.

With 85,642 individuals currently on the payroll, the Gauteng Department of Health is committed to ensuring that every employee is legitimate and plays an active role in delivering critical healthcare services to the community.

"We have limited resources at our disposal and cannot afford to waste money on ghost employees while hundreds of healthcare workers are looking for employment and thousands of people require access to healthcare services," said Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the MEC for Health and Wellness.

She further emphasised that there should be no rational objection to the verification process from any legitimate employee.

In a move designed to reinforce this message, Motalatale Modiba, spokesperson for the Gauteng Health Department, urged all employees to present themselves at their local human resource offices for verification.

"The verification process ensures that all employees are actively working, and that their records match the Department’s official staff establishment," Modiba explained.

As the Ziveze campaign unfolds, an urgent warning has been issued for those who may resist the verification process.

"Those who continue to avoid the verification process risk permanent removal from the payroll, including criminal cases being opened against them," said Modiba.

He said this highlights the seriousness of the initiative and the department's commitment to accountability and responsible use of public funds.

Moreover, he said Ziveze campaign aims not just to improve employee verification but also to enhance overall accountability and optimise resource allocation, thereby ensuring quality healthcare delivery for all citizens.

He added that addressing issues of payroll fraud, the Gauteng Department of Health seeks to bolster the integrity of the healthcare workforce and improve service delivery across the province.

[email protected]

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.