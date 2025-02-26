Cape Town police arrest two suspects in major drug operations

Cape Town police seize a substantial quantity of drugs, including heroin, tik, mandrax, and dagga, during two separate operations leading to the arrest of two suspects.

A rapid police response in Cape Town has led to the arrest of two suspects in separate drug-related cases, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of narcotics.

In the first incident, members of the Cape Town K9 Unit and Maitland Flying Squad raided premises on Van Riebeeck Road in Brooklyn.

During their search, they discovered a large consignment of drugs cleverly hidden within the base of a bed and inside a vehicle parked on the property.

Among the confiscated substances were heroin, tik, mandrax tablets, ecstasy tablets, compressed dagga, medicine containers, and Xanax tablets.

"The swift response by members of the Cape Town K9 Unit and Maitland Flying Squad led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man for dealing in drugs on Tuesday, February 25," said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

In an unrelated operation, officers from Cape Town Central police station were on routine patrol when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously on Orange Street.

Acting on instinct, they searched the 43-year-old male and uncovered 50 mandrax tablets, 48 small packets of crystal meth, five packets of dagga, and two large bags of dagga.

He was immediately arrested for drug possession.

"The suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court once they have been charged," Twigg confirmed.

IOL NEWS

