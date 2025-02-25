Urgent appeal: Welkom police seek family of unidentified man found decomposed behind hospital

The body of a young man has been kept at the Welkom Government Mortuary, but no one has come forward to identify him.

Police in Welkom, Free State are searching for the relatives of an unidentified young man whose decomposed body was found behind a hospital nurses’ home, despite being discovered in April 2024, no one has stepped forward to claim him.

The remains, believed to belong to a man in his 20s, were found in a field within the hospital premises on April 14, 2024, at around 11.30pm.

While no foul play is suspected, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

“The body was in a decomposed state, and it is suspected that the individual passed away from natural causes,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

At the time of discovery, the man was wearing khaki short pants, blue boxer underwear, a black belt, and a grey long-sleeved shirt. Notably, he had no shoes on.

"The body has been kept at the Welkom Government Mortuary, but no one has come forward to identify him," said Kareli.

Authorities have now intensified their appeal to the public, hoping that someone may recognize the description and help reunite the deceased with his family.

An inquest docket has been opened as part of the investigation.

Police urge anyone with information that may assist in tracing the deceased’s relatives to come forward.

IOL NEWS