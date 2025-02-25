Suspects engage in fierce gunfight while targeting Fordsburg substation cables

Heavily armed suspects targeting cables at Fordsburg Substation in Johannesburg, engaged in a fierce gun battle with police. File Photo: Supplied/SAPS

Heavily armed suspects targeting cables at Fordsburg Substation in Johannesburg, engaged in a fierce gun battle with police after they were allegedly found using a hacksaw to cut the cables.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

"The ordeal began late on Sunday, February 23, when suspicious movements within the tunnels of the Fordsburg Substation were detected. Upon investigation, we discovered suspects using a hacksaw and saw the telltale glimmer of flashlights in the dark underground passages.

"A tactical team was deployed, but due to the high risk of ambush, security personnel had to first call for police backup. Gunshots were subsequently heard in the vicinity, confirming that the suspects were armed and dangerous," said City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.

Mangena said police were subsequently called to the scene, but their response was delayed due to limited resources.

"Shortly after midnight, as security personnel were leaving the Fordsburg Substation, they met police officers on the Main Reef Bridge. A fierce gun battle erupted when the police engaged a large group of suspects hiding behind an abandoned building.

"As the exchange of fire intensified, the police retreated to the station to collect additional ammunition and rifles. By the time they returned at 1:30am, the suspects had disappeared. No arrests or injuries were reported," he said.

Mangena added that the shootout at Fordsburg follows a pattern of escalating violence linked to cable theft and infrastructure sabotage.

He said a manhunt had been launched for eleven armed suspects connected to recent violent incidents at the Midrand and Alexandra Service Delivery Centres (SDCs) on February 7 and 9, 2025.

"In Midrand, eight gunmen attempted to steal cables from the Klipfontein Substation, opening fire when confronted by security officers before escaping into the bush. Meanwhile, three armed men stormed the Alexandra Security and Dispatch Centre on February 7, 2025, holding two female security officers at gunpoint before stealing personal belongings."

He added that the incident caused one of the officers to suffer an asthma attack and had to be rushed to the nearest clinic.

Meanwhile, Sandringham police are investigating the case as an armed robbery.

"City Power, in collaboration with law enforcement, remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing these criminals to justice, and the manhunt for the suspects continues," he added.

