Prasa liable for injuries after woman jumps from moving train to escape attackers

Prasa has been ordered to pay damages to a commuter who suffered serious injury after jumping from a moving train when she allegedly evaded knife-wielding assailants.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA will have to pay up for a damages claim in which a woman suffered serious injuries after jumping from a moving train in an alleged desperate move to evade knife-wielding thugs.

The woman, a 27-year-old female, was a passenger on a train during February 2020 travelling between Cape Town and Elsies Rivier and, according to court records sustained a skull fracture, cerebral contusion and blunt trauma to her right shoulder, back, and neck when she jumped off the train between the Vasco and Goodwood train stations.

The woman submitted that her injuries were caused by the negligence of Prasa and/or its employees and argued this negligence on three grounds: namely that Prasa failed to ensure the safety of the passengers on the train by failing to deploy security guards at the station or on the train; that they allowed the train to move while the doors of the carriage were open and failed to avoid the incident when, by exercising reasonable care and diligence should have done so.

According to the woman, who boarded the train at 7.50pm with a companion, she jumped through the open doors of the carriage after three assailants stabbed the commuter standing next to her.

“The assailants had boarded the train at the Cape Town station and had been boisterous throughout the journey. The woman sustained injuries after jumping from the train,” the judgment noted.