Lured with promise of job: Traditional healer charged with human trafficking of 17-year-old girl

The victim was allegedly held captive from November 2023 until her escape in July 2024.

A traditional healer has been charged with trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Mozambique to South Africa under false promises of work opportunities.

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said that based on reports, the victim was trafficked from Xai Xai and promised work in a salon.

"On arrival in Hendrina, Mpumalanga, the traditional healer allegedly told the victim that there were no job opportunities for her, but he wanted to make her his wife. The victim was allegedly assaulted and raped. She was also given substances believed to be the traditional healer's medicine," Nkosi said.

Eight months later, a passerby noticed the victim's plight and reported it to the authorities, but nothing was done.

She was allegedly held captive from November 2023 until she managed to escape in July 2024. The Hawks Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation learnt about the case while conducting a human trafficking awareness campaign in Piet Retief, and the crew took it upon themselves to investigate.

"The suspect allegedly escaped to Mozambique. He was arrested immediately after his return to South Africa on Monday, February 24."

The Hawks will also contact the Department of Home Affairs because the suspect's status is allegedly dubious. The names on his traditional healer certificate and passport do not match.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before Hendrina Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, February 26.

Major General Nico Gerber, the Mpumalanga provincial head of the Hawks, stated that human trafficking is a severe violation of human rights. He also said that the community must report incidences of human trafficking to the police so that they can address the issue of individuals who are suffering and unable to defend themselves.

IOL

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.