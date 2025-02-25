Illegal mining: Teen bust processing gold-bearing material

The young suspect was caught with a spade and basic equipment to illegally process unwrought precious materials.

An 18-year-old in, the country illegally, has been arrested on suspicion of illegal mining in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said members of Operation Vala Umgodi in Mopani District apprehended the suspect during a disruptive operation conducted in Gravelotte on Sunday, February 23.

At around 11am, officers who were surveilling the illegal mining location sought backup, causing the entire team to relocate to the Modupe illicit gold mine.

During the operation, five old mining shafts were investigated, all of which showed current evidence of illicit mining activities, including new footprints. Officers also heard sounds from inside one of them.

"An extensive search was conducted across the entire mining site. Just before 2pm, three miners emerged from a shaft and began processing unwrought precious minerals, suspected to be gold. When police tactically approached them, the miners noticed the officers and attempted to flee into the surrounding bushes in different directions," Thakeng said.

However, the police nabbed one suspect, who was discovered to be in the country without proper documents.

The defendant has been accused of illegally processing unwrought precious materials (gold-bearing) and violating the Immigration Act. He is being held at SAPS Gravelotte awaiting his court appearance.

About 2.5 kg of unwrought precious minerals which are presumed gold-bearing materials, a spade and a small black headlamp were confiscated at the scene. Police investigations are under way.

"Vala Umgodi Task teams in Limpopo remain committed to tackling illegal mining and ensuring the safety and security of our communities," added Thakeng.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Namakgale Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

IOL

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.