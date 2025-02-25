Ex-lover sought after deadly Giyani attack leaves woman dead, three injured

A 26-year-old woman was killed in a brutal attack at a Limpopo village when her ex-boyfriend came to the gate to ask for water.

Police at Giyani in Limpopo province are urgently seeking public assistance to apprehend a suspect accused of committing a horrifying attack that resulted in the murder of a 26-year-old woman and the vicious assault of three others.

The violent incident unfolded on the evening of Sunday, February 23, in Homu 14B Village, when Matonciri Man’ombe arrived at the home of his ex-girlfriend.

He stood at the gate, asking for water, an innocent request that quickly turned into a nightmare.

According to police reports, when the 26-year-old woman stepped outside to hand him water, he viciously attacked her with a beer bottle.

In a desperate bid to escape, she ran into her home, but he pursued her, unleashing a brutal stabbing assault, said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

As her family rushed to intervene, the violence escalated further.

The suspect allegedly turned his rage on them, attacking the victim’s mother, younger brother, and a neighbour, reportedly using a bottle to inflict injuries.

After the bloody rampage, he fled the scene and vanished into the night.

“Upon arrival, the female, aged 26, was certified dead at the scene,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, the three injured victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are now calling for the public’s help in tracking down Man’ombe.

“The police believe that the presence of Matonciri Man’ombe, of Homu 14B Village, will be critical in the ongoing investigations,” said Ledwaba.

The police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to visit their nearest police station.

“Police investigations are continuing,” said Ledwaba.

IOL NEWS

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.