Construction workers foil robbery on Sea Point Promenade

. A 24-year-old suspect was arrested in Sea Point after robbing a German tourist on Monday.

Cape Town - A suspect believed to be behind a spate of robberies along the Sea Point Promenade involving tourists as victims has been caught red-handed by construction workers who jumped into action.

As the drama unfolded on Monday, eagle-eyed, Independent Newspapers photographer, Armand Hough, was in sight to capture the arrest.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrest.

“Kindly be advised that a 24-year- old male was arrested for robbery on February 24 2025 at a beach in Sea Point.

“He will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ court once he has been charged.”

The suspect robbed a German tourist of her necklace and assaulted her.

The woman who tried to resist the attack, was thrown to the ground by the thief.

This was soon observed by swift construction workers who were busy with repairs at the Rocklands beach promenade wall.

As he tried to flee the scene and attempted handing over the necklace to his accomplice, he was stopped in his tracks.

Law enforcement officers together with private security and the police were called to the scene where the suspect was detained and arrested.

It is believed this is the third incident in the past three days.

The incident comes just weeks after a Dutch-Thai couple was robbed of 9000 Euro (R176 000) including their passports and jewelry and battled to get back home.

Thanks to the kindness of SA citizens, particularly a guesthouse manager in Stellenbosch’s efforts and intervention, the couple returned back home to the Netherlands on February 14 after receiving both of their passports.

The tourists, 71 and 57, were robbed and attacked by robbers in Cape Town CBD while sightseeing.

The woman, from Thailand who was not fluent in English, had been robbed of her moon bag which contained the 9000 Euro including their passports and was dragged by her attackers because she refused to let go.

She received injuries to her arms and legs.

The couple opened a case with police which was confirmed by Captain FC Van Wyk.

The suspect was detained and is making appearances at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court.

Cape Argus