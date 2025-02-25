Community efforts result in arrest of suspect linked to rape and murder in Free State

A community's determination to fight crime paid off in Botshabelo this weekend when residents' swift action helped police capture a 35-year-old suspect linked to a two-day ordeal of rape and murder.

The Botshabelo Task Team intercepted the suspect, reportedly preparing to flee the area, on the evening of February 24.

Officers acted swiftly after receiving a tip-off about a vehicle traveling through Section F. The suspect, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was positively identified and arrested.

"The Botshabelo Task Team has successfully apprehended a 35-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a rape and murder case," said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

The suspect is accused of repeatedly raping a 30-year-old woman over a two-day period in E Section, Botshabelo.

Additionally, he is alleged to have fatally stabbed a 34-year-old woman who attempted to leave his residence after consuming wine he provided.

Police say the suspect was actively trying to escape Botshabelo when officers closed in.

"The suspect was apprehended as he was reportedly preparing to flee Botshabelo," said Kareli.

The 35-year-old is expected to appear in the Botshabelo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, to face charges of rape and murder.

IOL NEWS