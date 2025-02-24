Zanzou torture: Congolese national in court facing 14 charges

A Congolese national appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court facing eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with grievous bodily harm. Photo: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

A 41-year-old Congolese national appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday where he is facing eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with grievous bodily harm.

The man is allegedly linked to the horrific sexual abuse and torture which occurred at Zanzou Club in Pretoria.

"It is alleged that in April 2022 the accused assaulted the two victims in the matter. On a separate incident in January 2023, it is alleged the accused compelled four male persons to perform sexual acts on themselves," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.

The assault was discovered when videos surfaced on social media and sparked outrage due to their horrific nature. The clips showed men hogtied while they are naked, they are beaten, their heads were submerged in buckets of water, and they were forced to insert beer bottles in their private parts.

So far, only three victims, aged 20, 21 and 22, laid charges.

Mahanjana said the matter was postponed to March 3,2025, for bail information.

"Investigations are ongoing, more charges might be added," she said.

The suspect was arrested on February 20, 2025, after patrol officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) noticed the suspect in an area known for its nightlife.

It is reported that the officers identified him as resembling one of the bouncers from the alarming videos that had been circulating widely on social media.

Before his arrest, the national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt was launched for eight men, foreign nationals, who are the alleged perpetrators in the incident.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) condemned the incidents depicted in the disturbing videos, affirming that they infringe upon the victims’ rights to dignity and bodily integrity.

The Commission revealed that it has opened its own investigation, seeking to ensure that adequate resources are allocated to thoroughly investigate this matter.

“As part of the investigation, the Commission will meet with the South African Police Service to engage them on the need to put adequate resources to investigate this matter. The Commission calls on the victims and other people who may have witnessed what occurred at the establishment to contact the SAPS and the Commission.

“The Commission will robustly engage with the owner of the establishment on detailed steps they have taken upon being aware of the incident, on why a case was not opened with the SAPS, as reported, as part of his managerial responsibility to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable, and on the institutional culture that might have led to this inhuman incident," said the SAHRC.

