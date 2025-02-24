Two suspects arrested in KZN house robbery and kidnapping case

Two suspects were arrested in Durban following a coordinated effort by law enforcement and private security after a house robbery and kidnapping incident in the Sundumbili policing area. | Marshall Security

Two house robbery and kidnapping suspects were arrested following a joint effort by law enforcement authorities and private security in Durban over the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said provincial police arrested two suspects in Dassenhoek and Beier near Westmead taxi rank for possession of suspect stolen property, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspects were wanted for cases of house robbery and kidnapping which took place in the Sundumbili policing area on Friday, February 21.

Netshiunda said reports indicate the suspects accosted the family, robbed them of belongings and forced three family members to leave with them.

The incident was reported at Sundumbili police station where cases of house robbery and kidnapping were opened.

Netshiunda said the suspects later released the victims.

“An intensive investigation led the police to Dassenhoek and Beier near Westmead taxi rank where the suspects were arrested,” Netshiunda said.

“They were found in possession of a firearm, 14 live ammunition, two cellphones and a vehicle which was used to commit the crime.”

The suspects were expected to appear in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Elaborating, Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on February 21, at approximately 2am, a house robbery and kidnapping occurred in the Sundumbili policing precinct. Armed suspects stormed a house, abducting a male victim and two 16-year-old females, before fleeing in a black and white Toyota Corolla.

Hours later, at 12pm, the suspects made ransom demands using a stolen cellphone, prompting a multi-agency response.

Powell said the Sundumbili Tracing Team, IPSS Isitebe Security, and Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team launched a coordinated effort to search for the suspects.

He said Marshall Security, in collaboration with the Pinetown Trio Crime Task Team, quickly mobilized to the KwaNdengezi area.

“Their rapid response led to the first suspect’s arrest, who was found in possession of the victim’s cellphone — used to demand ransom,” Powell said.

He said when questioned, the suspect provided crucial information leading the team to a second suspect at Gillitts Road, Westmead Taxi Rank.

“Officers apprehended the second suspect, recovering an unlicensed firearm and one of the getaway vehicles,” Powell said.

He said despite continuing efforts, the remaining suspects are still at large.

Powell said due to the intense pressure from law enforcement and security teams, the victims were released unharmed.

“Unfortunately, a significant amount of money was withdrawn from one of the victim’s accounts before their release,” Powell said.

He said the suspects were expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court to face their charges before being transferred to Sundumbili SAPS to answer for the house robbery and kidnapping.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” Powell said.

He said the successful operation was the result of outstanding teamwork between multiple law enforcement and security teams.

“Marshall Security extends its gratitude to the Sundumbili Tracing Team, IPSS Isitebe Security and Pinetown Trio Crime Task Team for their dedication and swift action in bringing these dangerous criminals to justice,” Powell said.

“Marshall Security remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community through rapid response, intelligence-driven investigations, and close collaboration with law enforcement agencies.”

