Three arrested after Mpumalanga mine burglary leading to R1.2 million damage

Three suspected illegal miners, aged between 24 and 29, were arrested following a dramatic shoot-out with security personnel at a mine in Bethal, Mpumalanga.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when six armed men allegedly breached the underground gate of the mine, inflicting damage estimated at R1.2 million.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, said the suspects gained entry after they allegedly broke the lock at the shaft, prompting a swift investigation by the mine's security team.

"Upon entering the shaft, the guards were reportedly welcomed by a hail of bullets from the suspects. It is said that the security officers responded accordingly where one suspect was fatally shot during the crossfire," said Ndubane.

Ndubane said during the confrontation, the security officers managed to corner three suspects while one died from his injuries, and one was shot in the leg.

Police were then called to the scene, and they arrested the three suspects.

"Amongst the three suspects, one is a Lesotho national, and the investigators are working collaboratively with officials from the department of Home Affairs on the matter. Police cannot rule out the possibilities of additional charges against the suspects as the investigation continues," he said.

He added that more details surrounding the attempted robbery remain unclear as police continue with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the three suspects are expected to appear in the Bethal Magistrate's Court soon.

Last week, A 40-year-old pastor based in Barberton, Mpumalanga, was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of gold-bearing material.

He was arrested while he was travelling with another suspect.

"Members commenced with a waylay on the alleged information and spotted a silver vehicle matching the description given. The men and women in blue then intercepted the said vehicle, and upon searching it, they found about 60 grams of gold-bearing material with an estimated street value of about R60,000 as well as cash of R200 notes amounting to R9200,'' said Ndubane.

He added that the vehicle and the items were confiscated for further investigation.

