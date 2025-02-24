Suspect arrested following discovery of two bodies in Mpumalanga home

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after two bodies, a 32-year-old man as well as a 39-year-old woman were found killed in a house in Wakkerstroom, Mpumalanga. File Photo: Supplied

A 38-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of two bodies—a 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman —found dead in a house in Wakkerstroom, Mpumalanga.

Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the victims were discovered on Sunday.

"The female victim's children woke up in the morning, and when they tried to enter their mother's room, they realised that it was locked. There was no response from her and the children peeped through the window and noticed that their mother was lying motionless in bed," said Ndubane.

Ndubane said neighbours were alerted and they discovered that both victims were dead.

"Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were notified about the incident and upon arrival at the scene, the male victim had visible injuries, while the female victim showed no visible injuries. The two were unfortunately certified dead by the EMS personnel."

Ndubane added that preliminary investigations revealed that the female victim could have been strangled whilst the man was stabbed.

The man was arrested immediately after the bodies were discovered. The motive behind the murders is still unknown.

The acting provincial police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General, Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident and urged community members to seek professional help whenever they face domestic challenges and disputes instead of resorting to violence.

"We applaud police members for their swift arrest of the suspect, and we are adamant that justice will be served for the two victims,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to appear in the Volksrust Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he is facing the two charges of murder.

IOL News

