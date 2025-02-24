R200,000 diesel heist: Two arrested after violent truck hijacking near Sun City

Two men linked to a diesel truck hijacking worth R200,000 are set to appear in court.

Police in North West have arrested two suspects involved in a violent truck hijacking that saw a driver assaulted and diesel worth R200,000 stolen.

The suspects, who were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation on Thursday, February 20 in Ledig village near Sun City, are set to appear before the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on Monday, February 24, facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping, theft, and assault.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident occurred on December 12, 2024, near Boshoek outside Phokeng.

"It is alleged that three men driving in a silver Volkswagen Polo vehicle hijacked a truck transporting diesel," said Mokgwabone.

The assailants reportedly pointed a firearm at the truck driver before forcing him to a secluded area where he was assaulted and robbed of his cellphone and cash.

Mokgwabone confirmed that the suspects drained diesel worth R200,000 from the tanker.

The victim was subsequently released and managed to recover his truck with the keys still inside.

A multidisciplinary police task force, including the Provincial Investigation Unit, Rustenburg Tactical Response Team (TRT), Public Order Police (POP), and Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 2 Crime Intelligence, tracked down the suspects and raided one of their residences.

In the operation, officers confiscated a pellet gun believed to have been used in the crime, as well as the silver Volkswagen Polo identified as the getaway vehicle.

Acting police commissioner of North West Major General Patrick Asaneng, commended the collaborative efforts of the law enforcement teams.

Investigations into the case remain ongoing.

IOL NEWS

