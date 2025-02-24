Six cash-in-transit robbers shot dead during shoot-out with police in Laudium, one arrested

At least six alleged robbers died during a shootout with police in Laudium. File Picture: SAPS

Six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed during a shoot-out with police in Laudium, Tshwane in Gauteng.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the suspects were allegedly on their way to rob a cash van in Atteridgeville when they were intercepted.

"Police attempted to stop the suspects' vehicles when the shoot-out ensued. Four firearms were seized and one arrested," she said.

*This is a developing story.

[email protected]

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.