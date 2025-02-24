Electrocution Mystery: Police seek next of kin after copper cable theft turns fatal

Police found an unidentified man who had been electrocuted after allegedly attempting to steal copper cables.

A suspected cable thief was found dead in the early hours of Saturday after an alleged attempt to steal copper cables ended in electrocution.

Police in Kariega, in the Eastern Cape are now trying to track down the man’s family.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said, officers responded to a call at 12.05 am about an incident on Algoa Road near Swartkops Bridge.

“On arrival, they found an unidentified man who had been electrocuted and had passed away. It is further alleged that he attempted to steal copper cables. Officers also confiscated a hacksaw, a knife, and a backpack,” said Van Rensburg.

Investigators believe the man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, was trying to cut live cables when he suffered a fatal shock. He was wearing blue pants and a dark blue jacket.

Authorities are now appealing for help in identifying the deceased. Anyone with information can contact SAPS Kariega Detective Sergeant JP Smith at 071 475 2230, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or visit the nearest police station.

IOL News