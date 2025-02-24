Alert police halt brazen R66,000 cement heist at Eastern Cape hardware store

The confiscated truck carrying stolen cement pallets worth R66,300, recovered by police during a sting operation in Extension 32, Bethelsdorp.

A daring attempt to offload stolen cement at a local hardware store ended in handcuffs as police officers in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape swooped in, arresting two suspects and recovering 17 pallets of cement worth over R66,000.

The arrests occurred on Saturday, February 22, in Extension 32, Bethelsdorp, near Gqeberha after police received intelligence about an illicit sale of suspected stolen property.

"It is alleged that on the abovementioned date at approximately 12.50pm, police Bethelsdorp received information of suspects attempting to sell suspected stolen property (bags of cement) at a hardware store in Barberry Drive, Extension 32, Bethelsdorp," said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

With swift action, law enforcement operationalised the tip-off. Officers positioned themselves strategically as they watched a silver Suzuki Electra enter the parking lot, closely followed by a large truck hauling two trailers loaded with cement pallets.

A Hyundai motor vehicle tailed the convoy, drawing further suspicion.

In what appeared to be a meticulously coordinated theft, the suspects, aged 32 and 41, were intercepted as they prepared to complete their transaction.

A thorough investigation revealed that the cement was stolen from a company in Coega.

Authorities wasted no time in arresting the duo on charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property.

"The cement was stolen from a cement company in Coega with an estimated value of R66,300," said Janse van Rensburg.

"The members further confiscated the motor vehicles for further investigation."

Both suspects are set to appear before the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 24.

IOL NEWS

