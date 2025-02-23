Suspect arrested while stripping stolen VW Polo in KwaMashu

The swift action of Marshall Security and Tracker SA led to the arrest of a suspect involved in stripping a stolen VW Polo in KwaMashu. | Marshall Security

The sun had barely risen when a suspect was caught stripping a stolen Volkswagen Polo in KwaMashu on Friday.

At 6am, the Marshall Security Special Operations Team was activated by Tracker SA to assist with a white VW Polo that had been stolen in the Pinetown area.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said acting on the information provided, their Special Operations Team members immediately responded to the scene in KwaMashu, where they discovered the stolen vehicle concealed behind houses just off Nyala Road.

“As our members approached, they observed a suspect inside the car, actively stripping the vehicle. The suspect was swiftly apprehended,” Powell said.

“Upon further inspection, numerous number plates were found next to the vehicle, all linked to other stolen vehicles,” he said.

Powell added that the KwaMashu police were contacted, and they arrived at the scene to investigate further.

The suspect and the stolen vehicle were taken to the police station for processing and additional inquiries.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Tracker SA for providing crucial real-time intelligence and to SAPS KwaMashu for their rapid support.

“This collaborative effort showcases our continued commitment to safeguarding the community and ensuring that no car theft suspect goes unchecked,” Powell concluded.

Police have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year (October 2024 to December 2024) released by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed an 18.3% decline in theft of motor vehicles and motorcycle crime, with 7 791 cases.

Provincially, the Free State was the only province to register an increase in theft of motor vehicle and motorcycle crimes.

On car jackings, the statistics revealed a 19.5% decline in car jackings with 4 807 cases.

All provinces registered declines in car jacking cases.

“A notable decline in car jackings and robberies at both residential and non-residential premises,” Mchunu said.

However, sedans/ hatchbacks or coupés are still the most car jacked vehicles (2 339), followed by bakkies/ panel vans (1 500).

[email protected]