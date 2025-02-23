PICS: Over 600 SAPS officers participate in Pretoria Marathon to promote fitness

Hundreds of police officers are taking the fight against crime to the streets of Tshwane this morning as they form part of thousands of runners who will participate in the annual Pretoria Marathon.

General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), is one of over 600 police officers participating in the Pretoria Marathon on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

A total of 626 personnel from police stations and SAPS service locations throughout nine provinces will compete in the 42.2km, 21.1km, 10km, and 5km events.

"KwaZulu-Natal has fielded the most runners with 128 police officers followed by Limpopo with 109, National Head Office with 114 runners followed by Gauteng with 92 runners, and Mpumalanga with 72.

"The SAPS continuously promotes the overall well-being of its employees by ensuring that members are allowed to take part in marathons and other sporting codes as a way of keeping fit and mentally well," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.