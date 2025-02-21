South Africans from Brazil caught with R7.5 million worth of cocaine at OR Tambo Airport

Two South African nationals have been arrested at OR Tambo airport after landing from Brazil with drugs worth R7.5 million. Photo: Supplied/SAPS

"The pair, a male and a female arrived separately on different flights from Brazil when they were intercepted by police. Upon inspection, the female suspect was allegedly found in possession of cocaine worth R2.5 million, while the male suspect was allegedly carrying R5 million worth of cocaine in his luggage," said Van Wyk.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel, Amanda Van Wyk said the duo was arrested on Friday at the busy airport after they were allegedly found in possession of cocaine with an estimated street value of R7.5 million.

The duo was arrested at the busy airport after they were allegedly found in possession of cocaine with an estimated street value of R7.5 million. Photo: Supplied/SAPS

The duo has been charged with drug trafficking and will appear in court soon.

In December, two Brazilian drug traffickers aged 30 and 35 were arrested shortly after landing at OR Tambo International Airport from São Paulo, Brazil.

"One of these traffickers was found in possession of over 4kg of cocaine in his luggage while a medical x-ray confirmed the presence of drug bullets swallowed by the other drug mule, " van Wyk said at the time.

At least 15 "bullets" containing cocaine were released.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

The same week, police intercepted R6 million worth of crystal meth at the airport which was found hidden in a pool table at a warehouse inside the airport.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said they were following all the leads to determine the origin of drugs in the country.

"We are following up on all leads to determine the origin of the drugs in South Africa, as well as who delivered the consignment.

"Police at OR Tambo International Airport continue to intercept drug traffickers and large consignments of drugs almost every week. Their vigilance and dedication are applauded," she said at the time.

She encouraged the police to crack more drug busts to send a stern warning to all drug traffickers including cartels that they are on high alert at the largest port entries.

[email protected]

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.