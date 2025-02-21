Cop arrested for possession of gun that killed police Sergeant during robbery

A Limpopo police Constable has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a gun that killed a police Sergeant during a robbery. File Photo: Supplied/SAPS

A Limpopo police Constable has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a gun that killed a police Sergeant during a robbery.

The Constable was arrested with another co-accused who is related to the deceased Sergeant.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, said the duo was arrested on Wednesday in Seshego Zone 5, Polokwane.

"Limpopo Hawks received information about the suspects who were in possession of the stolen firearm and ammunition that belonged to a deceased police sergeant. The information led the operational team to Seshego Zone 5, where the first suspect, who is allegedly related to the deceased Sergeant was found and arrested," said Mmuroa.

Mmuroa said during an interview with the suspect, it was revealed that a Constable attached to Westernburg Police Station was involved in the matter which subsequently led to his arrest.

"During questioning, the Constable led the police to recover Z88 - 9mm pistol, 32 rounds, magazines, and two cartridges which were wrapped in black plastic and hidden underneath the corrugated iron sheets at the back of the house. The firearm was positively identified by the serial number as the one reported stolen at Staanplaas, where the police sergeant was murdered," said Mmuroa.

The 37-year-old deceased Sergeant who was attached to the Polokwane Provincial Flying Squad Unit, was shot on February 5, 2025, at Staanplaas in Lebowakgomo policing area under Capricorn District.

The suspects stole the victim's service pistol, laptops, and cellphones from the house and fled the scene in a white bakkie that was waiting outside the yard.

The Sergeant died on his arrival at the hospital.

"The case docket of murder was opened at Lebowakgomo police station and transferred to the Polokwane-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further handling," said Mmuroa.

Meanwhile, the suspects appeared in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Friday where they are facing charges of defeating the ends of justice, possession of suspected stolen firearm and ammunition.

