One person arrested for Zanzou nightclub torture probe as police intensify hunt for seven perpetrators

Deputy SAPS commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said police are hunting for seven perpetrators linked to the Zanzou nightclub torture.

Police have arrested one of the eight people wanted in connection with the infamous Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, after several videos of horrific torture emerged and went viral on social media platforms.

IOL reported on Tuesday that the SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual investigations (FCS) unit had taken over investigations into the shocking incidents. The specialised FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual related offences.

At the time, police said a manhunt had been launched for eight men, foreign nationals, who are the alleged perpetrators in the incident. The main charges being investigated by SAPS are compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.

On Friday, deputy national commissioner responsible for policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the police are still searching for seven other suspects.

“There has been one person that has been taken in so far. We can positively confirm one arrest. We are still looking for others. The provincial commissioner (Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni) has put aside a time, he is monitoring, he is reporting from time to time on the progress that we are making. Because we are around here in Pretoria, when required, we do come and assist.

“We have seen other law enforcement agencies also coming in the city, the Tshwane Metro Police Department are also embarking on enforcement of by-laws in as far as these taverns and establishments are concerned.

“We are hard at work and we can confirm that before the end of the weekend, we shall run and see how many of the eight we can find,” she said.