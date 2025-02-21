Double tragedy: Crocodile River claims man, floods take child's life

The remains of a 36-year-old man who'd been reported missing have been found in the Letaba river.

Two separate incidents in Limpopo have left communities shaken after a missing man’s remains were found in a crocodile-infested river, while floodwaters claimed the life of a six-year-old boy.

Police in Lulekani have launched an inquest after the remains of a missing 36-year-old man were discovered in the Letaba River, a well-known habitat for crocodiles and hippos. The grim find was made on Wednesday, February 19, around midday.

Community members alerted authorities after spotting clothes floating in the water, said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is reported that members of the community noticed some clothes floating in the local river and notified the police.

“They swiftly responded to the complaint. Police together with community members managed to reach the said clothes, and found human body parts, which was then retrieved. They found an identification book (ID), which matched the name of a male person who was reported missing in the area,” said Ledwaba.

His name has not been released as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, in the Waterberg District, a separate tragedy unfolded when floodwaters swept away a six-year-old boy at a farm in Dwaalboom. The child and his parents were inside their tin house when rising water trapped them. Climbing onto the roof for safety, the couple managed to escape, but their child was lost in the current.

The farming community deployed a chopper to assist. Hours later, the boy’s body was recovered. His parents were taken to hospital for treatment.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged residents to exercise caution near water sources during the rainy season. She also reminded parents to keep a close watch on their children, as floods can turn deadly in moments.

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.