Cash-in-transit robbers sentenced to 150 years in prison for brazen heist

Five cash-in-transit robbers were sentenced to a combined 150 years in prison by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha stated that the sentence arises from a robbery incident in May 2018, when three G4S vehicles departed from the depot in Boksburg, en route to Absa Bank, carrying a significant amount of cash.

"As they travelled along Atlas Road in Boksburg, the armoured vehicles were ambushed by a group of armed men using fully automatic firearms. The attackers used explosives to forcefully open the armoured vehicles, stealing money bags and firearms from the security personnel.

"In a dramatic chase, the police, security firms, and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police pursued the robbers, leading to the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of stolen money and various firearms and ammunition," said Ramovha.

The convicted robbers, Paul Sibanda, 56, Thato Gaopatwe, 33, Thabo Ponatshego Molefe, 43, Sibusiso Zakhe Khumalo, 43, Collen Zwelakhe Hadebe, 49, and Thapelo Arnold Nchabeleng, 35, were charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and causing explosions.

"The prosecution meticulously presented a robust case, detailing the brazen nature of the robberies and the sophisticated methods employed by the criminals. Through relentless efforts and unwavering commitment, the investigators were able to piece together crucial evidence that left no room for doubt about the guilt of the accused," added Ramovha.

Sibanda was sentenced to 36 years, Gaopatwe to 38 years, Molefe to 40 years, Khumalo to 38 years, and Nchabeleng was handed 38 years.

Meanwhile, one of the accused, Hadebe, is expected to stand trial on March 7, 2025.

