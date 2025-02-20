Teenager sentenced to 16 years for stabbing murder in Northern Cape

19-year-old boy was arrested and later sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder of a 40-year -old man and the assault of his girlfriend.

The Carnarvon Regional Court has sentenced 19-year-old Byrone Maritz to 16 years in prison for the murder of Henry Williams, 40, and the assault of Williams' girlfriend.

The incident, which unfolded in Carnarvon on July 27, 2024, was the result of a heated altercation that took a fatal turn.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said that Maritz had been drinking with Williams and his girlfriend when an argument broke out.

In the midst of the conflict, Maritz fatally stabbed Williams before turning his aggression toward Williams’ girlfriend, assaulting her.

Law enforcement swiftly intervened, leading to Maritz’s arrest and subsequent trial.

On February 18, the court found Maritz guilty of murder and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm. He was sentenced accordingly.

The diligent efforts of Detective Constable Shanton Thompson were instrumental in securing the conviction. Police commended his meticulous investigation, which ensured that justice was served.

“The SAPS Management commended Detective Constable Shanton Thompson for his meticulous investigation that led to the conviction and imprisonment sentence,” said Kock.

IOL NEWS