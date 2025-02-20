North West man sentenced to life for stabbing uncle to death with okapi knife over car dispute

In a shocking case from North West, a young man is sentenced to life imprisonment for the fatal stabbing of his uncle over a car.

A 22-year-old man from North West will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his own uncle.

The Taung Regional Court recently sentenced Retshepoane Kepi of Manokwane village to life imprisonment for the murder of his 68-year-old paternal uncle, Marongoa Kepi.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the North West, Sivenathi Gunya said the charge is from an incident that occurred at the deceased's residence on January 28, 2024.

"On that day, the accused, along with two friends, went to the deceased's house. He had told his friends that his uncle had agreed to lend him a car, and he intended to collect it. Upon arrival, one of the friends remained outside, waiting at the gate, while the accused and the other friend entered the house," said Gunya.

The accused confronted his uncle in the bedroom and demanded his car keys. When the victim refused, a fight broke out. The accused then used an okapi knife to stab the victim four times in front of his friend and uncle's son.

After the stabbing, the accused fled the scene. His friend and the deceased's son, in horror, rushed to seek aid, leaving the victim's motionless body covered in blood. A murder case was filed, and the accused was arrested on February 9, 2024. He has been in detention since his arrest.

A murder case was filed, and the accused was arrested on February 9, 2024. He has been in detention since his arrest.

During the sentencing, State Prosecutor Rebaona Makgopa requested the court to impose a strong term, citing the elderly victim's frailty and the seriousness of the crime. She emphasised that the accused had exhibited no remorse for his acts.

The court found no substantial or compelling grounds to support a reduced sentence, therefore Magistrate Bhuti Zulu sentenced the accused to life in prison.

"This sentence sends a strong message that justice will prevail, and those who commit such heinous crimes will face the full might of the law," said the Director of Public Prosecutions in the province, Dr Rachel Makhari.

IOL