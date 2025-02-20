Murder investigation under way in Mpumalanga after neighbourhood shooting

A man was killed when two unknown gunmen entered his house and fired shots that also hit the neighbour.

Mpumalanga police are investigating a murder case where two victims were shot and killed at Sheba Siding in Low's Creek.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the victims were killed on Wednesday when two gunmen entered one of the victims' houses in the afternoon.

"The two gunmen are said to have followed a 40-year-old man as he went behind the house. After that, gunshots were heard and two men were seen holding firearms in their hands," said Ndubane.

Ndubane said that a man who was in the house came out with his firearm and shot the two suspects before running off.

"A 47-year-old neighbour heard the gunshots and she peeped through her shack and was also shot and killed."

After the shooting, the gunmen fled the scene. The man who had escaped, returned to the scene and found the neighbour and the other victim dead.

"Police were called and upon arrival, they found empty cartridges as well as live ammunition and other items which were confiscated for further investigation," added Ndubane.

He said no arrests have been made and the motive for the murder is still unknown.

"Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call crime stop on 08600 10111 or call the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant George Mazibuko on 082 546 2039. Alternatively, they can send information via MYSAPSAPP."

Meanwhile, the acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General, Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the killings and ordered his members to act swiftly and arrest the perpetrators.

