UPDATE: Man in latest Zanzou torture video comes forward, says he has no idea what happened

Zanzou Lounge torture videos: A missing man has been spotted in one of the clips, presumably dead.

South Africa has still not come to terms with horrific videos of men being tortured at Pretoria's Zanzou lounge in Gauteng. In a shocking development, one of the victims of the torture has come forward but, says he has no idea what happened.

Pablo, the whistleblower who has been posting videos depicting severe human rights violations at Zanzou, recently shared a new clip that shows a shirtless man lying motionless on the ground.

"Okay, so I just woke up to a video of me posted on X. I really don't want to be associated with this. But if that is what it takes to get it taken down, sure," the young man said.

He went on to explain that he used to work at Zanzou and does not want the video of him to be circulated.

"So, I used to be a promoter at Zanzou. Honestly, I don't remember what happened that night. I actually have the belt of mine that I was wearing that day. So, I know, that's me. But yeah, please, I do not want to be associated with this."