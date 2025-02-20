Free State widow's R260,000 frozen in alleged murder-for-pension plot

Authorities freeze R260,000 linked to a murder-for-money plot in Botshabelo, as the widow and her alleged accomplices face charges in court.

Investigators have frozen over R260,000 linked to an alleged murder-for-pension scheme in Botshabelo, Bloemfontein, where a widow stands accused of orchestrating her husband's killing.

The investigation, led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's (Hawks) Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) and the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), has secured a preservation order on the funds.

The widow, Halimmah Mnyobisi, 39, stands accused of masterminding the brutal killing of her husband, Fezile Mnyobisi, 35, who was stabbed to death while walking home from a tavern on September 15, 2023.

Authorities allege that Halimmah and two male accomplices meticulously planned the murder.

“The preservation order was granted by the Free State Division of the High Court of South Africa, in Bloemfontein,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli.

"The frozen money was in the bank account of widow, Halimmah Mnyobisi, who is alleged to have orchestrated the death of her husband."

Halimmah collected approximately R300,000 from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) following her husband’s death, raising suspicions about her involvement.

“Asset forfeiture investigators of PCSI and AFU worked tirelessly to secure the preservation order,” said Mohobeleli.

ensuring that the funds remain frozen pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, Halimmah and her two alleged accomplices are to face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Botshabelo Magistrate's Court.

IOL NEWS

Get your news on the go, join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.