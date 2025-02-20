Former cop sentenced for shooting at funeral attendees over noise dispute

A court gavel on a table A former policeman was sentenced to seven years for randomly shooting people at a funeral. File Picture: Pixabay

A police Constable was sentenced to seven years after the Limpopo Magistrate's Court found him guilty of attempted murder.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said the incident occurred in December 2020.

Suping said on the day, Constable Tiyani Leonard Ndhlovu, who was stationed Welkom Police Station in the Free State, was driving at night at Navele village in Limpopo when he came across a group of people who were preparing for a funeral.

"Constable Ndhlovu was playing music very loud and the family reprimanded him for playing music loudly," she said.

An argument ensued between the former Constable and the family. He then produced a firearm but the family managed to disarm him.

"He left but came back later with his service pistol and he shot at them randomly. The shots hit a man, Musa Nghonyama, who was shot in the right ear and right shoulder while he was sitting in his car. He was rushed to hospital for medical assistance," said Suping.

She said the incident was reported to IPID and Ndhlovu was arrested and released on bail.

Suping said during sentencing, Ndhlovu was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

[email protected]

IOL News