Fatal shoot-out in Butterworth: Over five dead, including extortion kingpin

More than five people have been killed during a shoot-out between suspects and police in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

The shooting incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near Ndabakazi in Butterworth.

Details regarding the shooting are still unclear.

However, eNCA reported that an alleged Cape Town extortion kingpin was one of those who were killed.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said an official statement will be sent as soon as facts are gathered.

This is a developing story.

