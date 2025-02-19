Pastor arrested for possession of gold bearing material worth R60,000
A Mpumalanga pastor has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of gold bearing material. Photo: SAPS/Supplied
Image: SAPS
A 40-year-old pastor based in Barberton, Mpumalanga, has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of gold-bearing material.
The man was arrested on Tuesday while he was travelling with another suspect.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were working on Operation Vala Umgoli when they received information regarding two people who were allegedly transporting gold-bearing material along the R38 Road.
"Members commenced with a waylay on the alleged information and spotted a silver vehicle matching the description given. The men and women in blue then intercepted the said vehicle, and upon searching it, they found about 60 grams of gold-bearing material with an estimated street value of about R60,000 as well as cash of R200 notes amounting to R9200,'' said Ndubane.
He added that the vehicle and the items were confiscated for further investigation.
Meanwhile, the two suspects were charged for possession of gold-bearing materials.
Ndubane said they are expected to appear in court soon.
The pastor was arrested while he was travelling with another suspect. Photo: Supplied/SAPS
Image: SAPS
Early this month, four suspects, three Zimbabweans, and one Mozambican, were arrested following the discovery of an illegal gold processing laboratory along the R71 near Tarentaalrand in the Letsitele policing area under Mopani District in Limpopo.
South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects who were identified as: Jonh Vondo, 39, Hardlife Manjoko, 35, Biggie Chimwero, 36, from Zimbabwe and Samuel Almeida Mashaba, 46, Mozambican appeared at Ritavi Magistrate's Court on February 10.
"They are facing charges of illegal processing of gold-bearing materials. They were remanded in custody until February 18 for formal bail... Mashaba also faces charges of contravening the Immigration Act," said Ledwaba.
Additionally, two of these suspects are alleged to be the primary kingpins driving the illicit mining activities in the area.
"During the operation, police seized various items believed to have been used in the illegal processing of minerals, including containers with carbon ashes (presumed to be precious minerals), gas bottles, sulfuric acids and oxygen cylinders," Ledwaba added.
Furthermore, two cars: a red Haval and a white Mercedes-Benz with Gauteng registration plates, thought to be owned by the two alleged kingpins, were confiscated by law enforcement.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: