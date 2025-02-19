Pastor arrested for possession of gold bearing material worth R60,000

A Mpumalanga pastor has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of gold bearing material. Photo: SAPS/Supplied

A 40-year-old pastor based in Barberton, Mpumalanga, has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of gold-bearing material.

The man was arrested on Tuesday while he was travelling with another suspect.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were working on Operation Vala Umgoli when they received information regarding two people who were allegedly transporting gold-bearing material along the R38 Road.

"Members commenced with a waylay on the alleged information and spotted a silver vehicle matching the description given. The men and women in blue then intercepted the said vehicle, and upon searching it, they found about 60 grams of gold-bearing material with an estimated street value of about R60,000 as well as cash of R200 notes amounting to R9200,'' said Ndubane.

He added that the vehicle and the items were confiscated for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the two suspects were charged for possession of gold-bearing materials.

Ndubane said they are expected to appear in court soon.