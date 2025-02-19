Gauteng male nurse in court for allegedly raping 17-year-old boy

A 49-year-old male nurse, from Duduza in Gauteng, appeared in the Nigel Magistrate's Court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy.

A 49-year-old male nurse, from Duduza in Gauteng, appeared at the Nigel Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy.

He is further facing a charge of sexual assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old young man.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said in August 2023, the 17-year-old boy was admitted at Springs Netcare Private Hospital where the accused worked as a nurse.

"During his stay at the hospital, it is alleged that the accused made advances towards the boy. The boy was later discharged from the hospital because his medical aid was depleted, and he was unable to continue with his stay at the hospital.

"However, the accused allegedly promised to continue caring for the boy and bring him medication at his home until he fully recovered," said Mahanjana.

Mahanjana added that after the boy was discharged from the hospital, the accused would visit him at his home and bring him medication.

"When it was time for him to leave, he would ask the boy to accompany him in his car and drive with him to a nearby veld, where he would allegedly sexually assault him," she said.

The alleged sexual assault was discovered when community members who would jog at the veld, noticed the male nurse in a car with different boys on different occasions.

"On February 12, 2025, the community members confronted the accused, asking him what he was doing with different boys. The community members then called the police, the boy and the accused were then taken to the police station.

"At the police station, the boy reported what was happening. While at the police station, another boy came forward and reported that he, too, was sexually assaulted by the accused," she said.

The accused was arrested and is remanded in custody.

His matter was postponed to Friday for formal bail information.

