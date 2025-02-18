New Zanzou video shows a man begging for his life in disturbing torture scene
SAPS has launched a manhunt for suspects behind the Zanzou nightclub violent videos, which allegedly show extreme acts of torture, sexual assault, compelled rape and violence. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers
Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers
Pablo, a Congolese man responsible for releasing horrific videos depicting the torture of multiple men at Zanzou Lounge, a well-known bar in Pretoria, Gauteng, has fulfilled his promise to share additional footage of these heinous acts.
The former bouncer who worked for the Pretoria nightclub, posted the distressing video on his TikTok account under the username @pabloizi0.
In it, a scared-looking man is begging for his life. The man is wearing a hoodie but is nude from the waist down and is seen on the floor, seemingly pinned down by an individual who has his legs over his chest.
"Do you hear me? I'm a student from the University of Limpopo okay. And I don't want anything from you. I won't do anything to people like you," he said, repeating himself.
Pablo claimed that he has more than 75 videos that he plans to release in the next few days.
"I am posting this for the good of everyone. That place (Hatfield) has a lot of students...Now this affects the image of the country because people all over the world see what is happening," Pablo said.
He further stated that he had worked at Zanzou for seven years. The bouncer also threatened to expose those behind the horrific human rights violations.
"I know that industry and how it works. You guys, all of you that are from management, you are going to push me to say all your names because I can see that you are corrupt. All you care about is losing your job. But you didn't care about all that sh*t that happened."
Pablo also claimed that he is not safe and that he is in possession of a voice note from the owner of the club who allegedly said that they will meet in court.
IOL