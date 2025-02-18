New Zanzou video shows a man begging for his life in disturbing torture scene

SAPS has launched a manhunt for suspects behind the Zanzou nightclub violent videos, which allegedly show extreme acts of torture, sexual assault, compelled rape and violence. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

Pablo, a Congolese man responsible for releasing horrific videos depicting the torture of multiple men at Zanzou Lounge, a well-known bar in Pretoria, Gauteng, has fulfilled his promise to share additional footage of these heinous acts.

The former bouncer who worked for the Pretoria nightclub, posted the distressing video on his TikTok account under the username @pabloizi0.

In it, a scared-looking man is begging for his life. The man is wearing a hoodie but is nude from the waist down and is seen on the floor, seemingly pinned down by an individual who has his legs over his chest.

"Do you hear me? I'm a student from the University of Limpopo okay. And I don't want anything from you. I won't do anything to people like you," he said, repeating himself.