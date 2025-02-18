Mom kills son, chops his body into five pieces for attempting to rape his aunt

According to theories from investigators, he was murdered with an axe or another sharp weapon.

Filicide, the act of killing a family member, is one of the most heinous crimes due to the assumption that familial bonds and unconditional love are unbreakable.

However, this is not always the case, so, when filicide occurs, its shock reverberates across the world. Recently a woman in India committed the crime when she allegedly killed her own son and horrifically, chopped him up into five pieces and disposed of it.

It is alleged that the 57-year-old woman from the Prakasam district was apparently dissatisfied with her son's wrongdoings and uncalled for treatment of her female relatives and allegedly killed him with the aid of her family. The 35-year-old man was reportedly murdered on Thursday, February 13.

Law enforcement added that the deceased, who was single, had allegedly also engaged in indecent conduct with his aunts and other relatives.

"Unable to bear her son's perverted and indecent behaviour, she killed him," Prakasam Superintendent of police, AR Damodar told NDTV.

On the day of the event, an argument between the mother and son reportedly turned violent, prompting the mother to take severe measures. Investigators discovered that after killing her son, she used sharp instruments to mutilate his body and attempted to dispose of it in a desperate attempt to conceal the crime.

According to theories from investigators, he was murdered with an axe or another sharp weapon. Following the murder, his corpse was dismembered into five parts, placed in three sacks, and discarded in a nearby canal.

The woman and her family members were supposedly on the run after the grisly crime. But the mother was eventually apprehended and confessed to the crime.

IOL