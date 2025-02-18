Middelburg shop owner faces court after R3.4 million cigarette bust

A shop owner in Middelburg is in hot water after the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, uncovered a massive stash of illicit cigarettes worth R3.4 million.

A 40-year-old Indian national appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after being caught with the illicit cigarettes, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

"Members operationalised the information, which led to the arrest of the suspect. Illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R3.4 million were recovered," said Nkosi.

Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, along with SARS Customs, have joined the probe to trace the origins of the consignment and determine how it entered the country.

The Department of Home Affairs officials will also investigate the suspect’s immigration status.

Mpumalanga head of Hawks, Major General Nico Gerber, warned against the dangers of illicit cigarettes, highlighting their harmful contents and the economic impact of tax evasion.

"These cigarettes contain harmful substances, including high levels of tar, nicotine, and other toxic chemicals. If such cigarettes are smuggled into the country, they negatively impact the economy as smugglers evade taxes and regulations," said Gerber.

