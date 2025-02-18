Limpopo man sentenced to life imprisonment after he was caught raping a four-year-old girl

Simon Ratshitaka has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl. Photo: Supplied

A 44-year-old Limpopo man, Simon Ratshitake has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was caught in the act of raping a four-year-old girl in her own home in Tshisaulu village, Thohoyandou.

The crime occurred in May 2012, on a night when the victim's mother had left her children at home to attend a church service.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the mother was abruptly called out of the church with the news that something terrible had happened at home.

"She rushed home and on arrival, the window burglar-proofing was damaged, and the house was ransacked. The police were at the scene with the suspect.

"It was explained to her that the suspect was found in the act of raping her four-year-old girl. She was taken for medical treatment, and it was confirmed that the victim was raped," said Thakeng.

Detective Sergeant Reginald Mmbara promptly registered a case encompassing charges of rape, malicious damage to property, and housebreaking.

After enduring a long legal odyssey, Ratshitaka was sentenced by the Polokwane High Court where he was found guilty on all charges.

For housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, he received three years. He received a further three-year sentence for malicious damage to property.

Meanwhile, the police Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, expressed satisfaction with the sentence, commending the arresting officers and the investigative team for their diligence.

“We are happy that this matter. After so many years, it has finally been finalised. To all those who supported the victim during this difficult time, we applaud and appreciate your continued support,” added Hadebe.

