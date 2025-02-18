Four suspects abandon bail in Ermelo police commander murder case

Four accused in murder of Ermelo police commander abandon bail application. Photo: Supplied/Hawks Image: Hawks

In a dramatic turn of events in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga, four of the five suspects accused in the brutal murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius abandoned their bail application. They all appeared in court on Tuesday. Mthobisi Nkosi, 40, Aubrey Xaba, 35, Skhumbuzo Skhakhane, 40, and Nyiko Mujovo,30, opted to remain in custody while the only female, Valencia Skhosana, 36, proceeded with her bail application. The suspects were apprehended by the Hawks' Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in the early hours of January 17, 2025, following their connection to the brutal murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius.

Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius of the Emerlo SAPS Vehicle Identification Unit was gunned down on January 16, 2025. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Image: SAPS

The 59-year-old was a Commander of Ermelo Vehicle Investigation Unit. He was shot and killed on January 16 while he was in a state vehicle. Nkosi said during investigations into the murder of Pretorius, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) went to the homes of one of the accused where they found the suspect was robbed of his vehicle, a BMW in Witbank in 2018. "The stolen BMW is identical to the one that was found torched in Ermelo. The same vehicle was allegedly used as a getaway vehicle during the murder," Nkosi said. Four of the suspects, Nkosi, Xaba, Skhakhane, and Mujovo, will appear again in court on April 10, 2025. Meanwhile, Skhosana will appear on February 27 to proceed with her application.

